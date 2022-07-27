ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — At the corner of Ogden Road and Maple Street, sits the Sunset Park community’s first neighborhood market.

“We’ve done a lot of research and noticed that we’re in one of the heaviest food deserts in Rock Hill and so wanting to provide access to fresh fruits, healthier options for our community,” said Magloire Lubika, one of three co-owners of the business.

Their parents have owned this building for 15 years. Magloire says the building hadn’t been renovated for at least 70 years, until his brothers took over the business.

They revamped the store’s identity into this, a close place where neighbors could grab essential items like bread and milk, but also other items like yogurt or fresh fruit.

Amanda Sanders has been shopping at the store for 15 years, with the remodel, she says the convenience is everything.

“It’s more convenient for me to just walk from right down the street from up here to come in to get a variety of everything that I need, and I don’t have to go all the way to the grocery store to get,” Sanders said.

All the way to the grocery store for Sanders is about a four-minute drive because the nearest grocery store is more than a mile away. Publix and Walmart are more than two miles away.

But the Surefire Neighborhood Market is right outside her home, now about a three-minute walk. For others with no transportation, a three-to-five-minute drive is more than a 30-minute walk in one direction.

“Before me and my brothers decided to do this, our customers didn’t have an option. So, you would come in and you would just buy snacks and that was it. Now you have an option, you have an option to get healthier products and the choice is on you now,” said Joel Lutuangu, one of three co-owners of the market. He’s using his health communications degree to make sure the people in this area have the best and healthiest options to choose from.

In September, they’ll unveil their kitchen, set to serve breakfast and other foods including their famous hot dogs and sausage dogs behind kitchen manager Toby Rajkumar. They say they’ll also have prepackaged foods for folks on the go. Those options can also be purchased using SNAP benefits.

Rajkumar says overall he feels blessed to be a part of the opportunity to change people’s lives.

“Nothing is frozen, all healthy initiatives. They’re going to love it. With us bringing that to the forefront with the kids, it’s going to be useful for them,” he said.

The benches outside will be used for people who want to take their food outside.