ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a York County collision Friday, July 1, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Roy Brady Jr., 58, was identified as the person killed in the crash.

Officials say the incident happened at Porter Road and Barringer Road.

Reports from the Coroner’s Office say Brady was driving a Kia SUV and was struck by a GMC SUV that ran a stop sign.

Pathology and toxicology results are pending and there is no word of any charges or arrests made in this case.

This is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office.