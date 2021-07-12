One dead after driver ejected in rollover crash east of Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person died after their vehicle left the roadway in York County early Monday morning and overturned, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of a GMC pickup truck was heading east on Garrison Road around 1:30 a.m. about a mile east of Rock Hill when they drifted off the right side of the roadway, lost control, drove off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

Highway Patrol said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

No additional information was released.

