Rock Hill Police Chief: York Co. Solicitor’s Office does not yet want bodycam video released

ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Members of the NAACP, elected officials, and law enforcement spoke on the recent controversial arrests of two brothers in Rock Hill.

Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys, a former attorney of 26 years, did not give a decisive answer to a question about whether or not officer bodycam video should be released, and rather said the investigation is continuing and ultimately the goal is to get to the truth of the matter.

Rock Hill Police Chief Chris Watts said the York County Solicitor’s Office has requested that the department not yet release the bodycam video. Watts says a number of officials have viewed the video.

The incident occurred last Wednesday when Rock Hill Police attempted to arrest Ricky Price during what they say was a routine traffic stop. Video shot by a bystander showed officers aggressively arresting Ricky’s brother Travis, which sparked outrage after the video was posted on social media.

Two Rock Hill officers were placed on administrative leave immediately after the incident, however, Rock Hill PD said they believe their officers’ restraining actions were justified.

“I’m not a troubled person, I’m a humble guy,” Travis said during a joint news conference with his legal team on Monday. Travis said all he was doing was going over to collect his brother Ricky’s belongings and was cooperating. Travis has no criminal history.

Surveillance video from the gas station in Rock Hill where the incident occurred was released to the public and appears to show Travis cooperating with officers. Travis has been charged with hindering an investigation.