Multiple victims injured in Rock Hill shooting

Two victims of a shooting in Rock Hill are recovering this morning, local authorities say.

Officers responded to calls around 11:30 p.m. on the 4th of July regarding gunshots near 200 Bynum Avenue. A 19-year-old victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound near the abdomen and transported by Medic to Piedmont Medical Center.

Officers were made aware of a second gunshot wound victim who arrived at PMC with injuries to the shoulder and wrist.

It is unclear if there is a suspect.

CSI and forensics were among the divisions who responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.

