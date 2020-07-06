Multiple victims injured in Rock Hill shooting

Two victims of a shooting in Rock Hill are recovering this morning, local authorities say.
Officers responded to calls around 11:30 p.m. on the 4th of July regarding gunshots near 200 Bynum Avenue. A 19-year-old victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound near the abdomen and transported by Medic to Piedmont Medical Center.
Officers were made aware of a second gunshot wound victim who arrived at PMC with injuries to the shoulder and wrist.
It is unclear if there is a suspect.
CSI and forensics were among the divisions who responded to the scene.
This remains an active investigation.
