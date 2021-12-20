Men receive national heroism award for saving child’s life on Catawba River

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men are receiving national recognition for saving a child’s life last year on the Catawba River. Tragically, one of the men died during the rescue.

34-year-old Rock Hill resident D’Angelo Jenkins died while attempting to save a two-year-old boy who was caught in high, fast-flowing waters along the Catawba River in Huntersville in October of 2020. Jenkins was on a fishing outing with his partner and her son, according to the Monday release from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.

Fully clothed, Jenkins jumped and was able to reach the boy but had trouble swimming. 65-year-old Michael Byers was nearby, overheard cries for help from the mother, and responded. Fully clothed, Byers jumped in and swam to Jenkins and the boy. Byers was able to grab the child and tow him to safety. Jenkins drowned.

Byers and Jennings will both receive the Carnegie Medal, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced on Monday. The commission has Byers listed as from Charlotte, however, in the release, it states he is from Lexington. Fox 46 is awaiting clarification on that.

17 Americans are receiving the award for acts of extraordinary heroism. Five of those died while attempting to save others.

Established in 1904 by steel magnate and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, the award recognizes outstanding acts of selfless heroism, awarding individuals with financial assistance for life, including a next of kin, for academic and medical support, among other things. 10,000 awards have been given out with over $40 million awarded.