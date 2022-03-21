ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 21-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured when he was attempting to cross a road in Rock Hill early Monday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers found the man lying unconscious in the roadway around 2:12 a.m. at the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road.

Investigators said a Nissan Rouge was traveling east on Celanese Road toward I-77 when it hit the man as he was attempting to cross Celanese Rd.

The 21-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the incident remains under investigation. No charges have been announced.