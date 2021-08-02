Man found dead inside Rock Hill home after fire

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 63-year-old man was found dead inside of a Rock Hill home that caught fire Saturday, officials say.
According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Jerome Heath was found inside a home on Rock Grove Avenue by firefighters when they responded to a fire.
The York County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating Heath’s cause of death.
Officials said autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending.
WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage
Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts
Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts