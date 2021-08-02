Man found dead inside Rock Hill home after fire

Rock Hill
Posted: / Updated:

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 63-year-old man was found dead inside of a Rock Hill home that caught fire Saturday, officials say.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Jerome Heath was found inside a home on Rock Grove Avenue by firefighters when they responded to a fire.

  • Rock Grove Avenue Fire (photo by Brian Christiansen)
  • Rock Grove Avenue Fire (photo by Brian Christiansen)
  • Rock Grove Avenue Fire (photo by Brian Christiansen)
  • Rock Grove Avenue Fire (photo by Brian Christiansen)

The York County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating Heath’s cause of death.

Officials said autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories