Man found dead inside Rock Hill home after fire

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 63-year-old man was found dead inside of a Rock Hill home that caught fire Saturday, officials say.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Jerome Heath was found inside a home on Rock Grove Avenue by firefighters when they responded to a fire.

Rock Grove Avenue Fire (photo by Brian Christiansen)

The York County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating Heath’s cause of death.

Officials said autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending.