Man ejected, killed in crash after running red light in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was killed Monday afternoon when he was ejected from his truck in a crash after running a red light at a Rock Hill intersection, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a crash between a Chevrolet pickup truck and an SUV around 3:52 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Old York Road and Pennington Road.

The 34-year-old driver of the truck was found on the ground unresponsive at the crash scene and died.

Police said the initial investigation determined that the driver of the pickup truck ran the red light at the intersection and was struck by the SUV. He was ejected due to the impact.

Two people in the SUV had minor injuries but did not need medical treatment, officials said.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, Rock Hill Police said.