ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Rock Hill Saturday night, Rock Hill Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8:40 p.m. Saturday night to a home on Deas Street. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds, including a 36-year-old man, who was pronounced dead on the scene, the police report indicated. The other victim, a 31-year-old woman, was transported to an area medical center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what exactly led to the shooting and there is no mention of an arrest. Police are calling this an isolated incident and the investigation remains active.