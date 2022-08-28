ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man died after his vehicle struck a utility pole and then a tree overnight, Rock Hill Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near 2000 West Main Street and Highway 5. A 25-year-old man was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed the man was the only occupant in a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a utility pole and then a tree before coming to a stop in a ditch, the police report stated.

Forensics, Rock Hill PD, and a traffic accident reconstruction team were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.