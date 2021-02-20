Man dies after being shot multiple times in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times in an ongoing homicide investigation in Rock Hill, local authorities said on Saturday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a shooting near 300 Rich Street. A yet-t-bo-identified 29-year-old man was found in a driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and was transported to Piedmont Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities are calling this a homicide.

Rock Hill PD, forensics, EMS, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-329-7293.