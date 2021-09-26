Man charged for murdering current boyfriend of his child’s mother: Rock Hill PD

ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has been charged with murdering the current 22-year-old boyfriend of his child’s mother, Rock Hill Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 10 p.m. Saturday to an apartment complex near 2400 Celanese Road. Two gunshot wounds were found, one was a yet-to-be-identified 22-year-old man, who was found inside the apartment and was pronounced dead on the scene. Rock Hill resident Rayquan Steele, 27, was also found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot and was transported to Piedmont Medical Center to be treated.

An initial investigation revealed Steele went to the apartment and confronted his child’s mother and current boyfriend. An argument ensued, Steele left only to return, and gunfire was exchanged from both parties.

Steele has since been released and taken into police custody. He faces multiple charges including murder. This is an active investigation.