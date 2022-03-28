ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing multiple charges after firing a rifle at his significant other Monday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Sameal Johnson, 25, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police say the shooting occurred around 11 a.m. in front of a residence in the 400 block of Byars Street. Police were in the area when they heard a single gunshot. Officers then began a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the area, finding the victim and witnesses.

After investigation, police determined Johnson’s significant other was dropping off his clothes on the front porch when he stepped out and fired the rifle in the victim’s direction.

The victim was not injured during the shooting. When Johnson returned to the scene of the shooting, he was placed under arrest. That’s when officers found the rifle in the backyard of the residence.