ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The fallout continues in Rock Hill after the Panthers announced they were terminating their contract with the City of Rock Hill to build an $800 million practice facility.

In a statement Tuesday, Tepper’s real estate company GT Real Estate said Rock Hill had become delinquent on its obligation to fund the project. Already, $170 million had gone into it.

Local businesses, residents, and real estate agents are disappointed by the news. They say the city was counting on the jobs and tourism this project would have brought in.

“I’m a little disappointed because I thought you could see people who are in the league around town or something. It would be more business around here for everybody,” said Haydee Rossner, who works at nearby restaurant Jasmine Grill.

Meanwhile, despite not having any professional sports teams, locals describe Rock Hill as a big football town. They say finally having the home team in town was a major source of excitement.

“It’s really disappointing, especially because I was excited for the growth it would bring. And the jobs that people are potentially losing because it’s kind of halted,” said Rock Hill resident Jessica Powers.

Josh Steele is a real estate agent who’s lived in Rock Hill his entire life. He says he’s used the facility as a selling point for his clients, and home values around the construction had gone up.

“I think it’s probably for leverage. He knows that South Carolina wants football down here. He probably wants more money out of Rock Hill, which personally living in Rock Hill, I wouldn’t mind them giving,” he said.

The good news is that even though the current contract was terminated, the project isn’t dead in the water. Many in Rock Hill and York County feel there is still hope for a new deal in the future.

“I’m hoping they can get back on track. I know there’s about $170 million into it right now. It would be quite a shame for all that metal and money to go to waste,” said Steele.