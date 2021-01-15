Granddaughter of Rock Hill man killed in home invasion searches for answers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A violent home invasion is now being investigated as a homicide in Rock Hill.

The home invasion itself happened two weeks ago and left 82-year-old Air Force veteran Bill Mason with injuries so bad that he died just this morning.

Up until Friday morning, this was a robbery and assault case—a man beaten in an apparent home invasion just as the new year was ringing in. Mason since died of his injuries and police, and his family wants answers on why he was a victim.

“He’s taken care of us our entire lives. If we ever needed anything, all we had to do was call him,” Mason’s granddaughter told FOX 46.

She’s still in shock over all that’s happened. She did not want to show her face with the suspect or suspects in his death, still out there as her family mourns.

“He was the only grandfather I ever knew,” she said.

What they have been through is two weeks of hospitalizations, questions, and Mason ultimately dying of his injuries.

Rock Hill Police say it was sometime between the evening of Dec. 31 and the morning of Jan. 1 when someone broke into his house on Ferndale Drive.

People here say this is a safe neighborhood things like this simply don’t happen here.

“We don’t even know why they did it, they didn’t get very much,” she said.

But this is not the only incident of its kind that’s happened in York County lately. Rock Hill police say they’re comparing notes with the York County Sheriff’s Office on a similar home invasion case from last month.

“Our detective division and their detective division has met. They reviewed both cases just to see if we could draw more of a comparison. At this time, we haven’t, but we haven’t ruled that out,” said Lt. Michael Chavis with the Rock Hill Police Department.

And while authorities try to figure the case out, Mason’s family says the last two weeks and the painful ending to it should never happen to anyone else.

“We need to get them before they ruin someone else’s family, someone else’s life because we’re just shocked.”

Rock Hill Police are asking anyone who may have seen something along Ferndale Drive between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s morning, or if they have any information to call them or York County Crimestoppers.