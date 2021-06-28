Gas station surveillance video released of controversial Rock Hill arrests

ROCK HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Newly released surveillance camera video shows the controversial arrests of two Rock Hill brothers that sparked several nights of protests last week.

Attorneys for Travis Price, one of the two brothers arrested, said the new gas station video shows that he was “manhandled” by police and that he was “choked and tackled.”

The incident began on June 23 when officers said they stopped Ricky Price for making an illegal turn and changing lanes unlawfully.

Ricky Price pulled over at a gas station on Willowbrook Avenue. Police said Price was on the phone with his brother Travis telling him he had been stopped.

Rock Hill Police said officers called for a K-9 to sniff Price’s car because of his prior history. Officers found two bags of marijuana in the driver’s side door panel and a handgun in his car.

As Ricky was being arrested, police said Travis Price showed up at the scene and approached officers.

In a video posted to Facebook, officers are seen pushing Travis Price in the green shirt back. This is after they said Travis shoved officers and would not put his hands behind his back when they told him he was under arrest for interfering.

Off to the side, police said they tried to help Ricky, wearing a blue shirt, remove his jewelry, but in the process, they claim he tried to escape and hit the officer several times.

Once the fight hits the ground, one officer starts hitting Ricky repeatedly.

LINK TO FULL ORIGINAL VIDEO ON FB. Please be aware that there is profanity and the content of this video might be disturbing.

In surveillance video released Monday, Travis Price can be seen approaching the scene of Ricky’s arrest. He appears to grab some of the jewelry from his brother before he is eventually pushed back by police.

Officers push Travis back into a fuel tank before the altercation turns physical.

Travis Price’s attorneys address arrest:

Activists and protesters called what happened an “injustice,” demanding to see body camera footage, but police said their actions were justified to restrain a suspect who they knew all too well.

Last Thursday, Ricky Price’s attorney said his nose was broken when he was punched by police Wednesday and he’s in a wheelchair. There is police body camera video of the incident but Rock Hill Police said because this is all under review internally. There is no set date for the video to be released.

Two Rock Hill Police officers have been placed on administrative leave. The State Law Enforcement Division is also investigating this case.

Attorneys for Travis demanded that the charges against Price be dropped.