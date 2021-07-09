Former officer, now criminal defense attorney weighs in on Rock Hill police decision

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Reactions are coming in as swift as Rock Hill’s action’s to drop charges against one of the Price brothers at the center of a controversial arrest following the release of more body camera footage Thursday.

Former police officer and criminal defense Attorney Walters Bowers says the City of Rock Hill and the police department have a tough road ahead to build back trust within the community. And, it started with taking accountability by firing one of the officers involved, Jonathan Moreno and forcing him to publicly apologize to Travis Price moments before he was booked into the York County jail for Third Degree Assault and Battery.

“This would be an example of how you would respond to a bad situation – you own it, you address it, and you move forward,” said Bowers.

But with praise, also comes even more scrutiny. Bowers says the inconsistencies from the statement Rock Hill police gave two weeks ago that officer Moreno was assaulted by Price to now just don’t add up for Rock Hill Police Chief Chris Watts.

“There is a lot of explaining to do about why would you say one thing and now we are observing another,” said Bowers.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

Bowers says Rock Hill PD’s morale will likely sink even more than last summer during the George Floyd protest, they’ll have trust issues within the community also be facing increased scrutiny on any case officer Moreno was involved in.

“There’s a great chance that any of his pending cases will be dismissed and there’s a great chance that any of his cases that have already been adjudicated could be looked at because he’s a tainted witness,” said Bowers.