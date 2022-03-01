ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who attempted to flee after assaulting the mother of his child has been arrested, Rock Hill Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, to an apartment on Springdale Road.

A victim who appeared to be injured told officers her boyfriend, Thaddeus Phillips, 40, of Rock Hill, struck her in the face and head multiple times. He choked her and kicked her, according to the police report.

Phillips fled with their child and a search ensued. He was taken into custody a short time later and the child was located, unharmed.

He now faces multiple charges including child endangerment and domestic violence charges.