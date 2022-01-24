Fired Rock Hill police officer and Travis Price both testify on 1st day of trial

ROCK HILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The trial of a former Rock Hill police officer had the two star witnesses take the stand today.

Jonathan Moreno is facing 30 days in jail for a misdemeanor assault and battery charge after a violent confrontation last June with brothers, Ricky and Travis Price.

Trial begins for fired Rock Hill officer over arrests of Travis and Ricky Price

Both brothers were initially arrested but two weeks later, the case against Travis Price was dismissed and Moreno was fired from the police department before he himself was arrested for excessive force against Travis.

Video of the incident that led to race-related protests last summer was shown this morning to the jury when the victim in the case, Travis Price, took the stand. Travis repeatedly testified that he stopped to help the brother who he loves and did not deserve his head being slammed into the ground and the injuries inflicted upon him at the hands of Moreno.

Although Ricky has a criminal record and is known to police, Travis has no criminal record, works full time, and has two children.

Not unlike the defendant who is just a year older than Travis Price at 35 years old, Moreno also has two kids and a wife. Moreno ended the trial day by taking the stand in his own defense. He faced the jury during his entire direct examination talking about his ten-year career with the Rock Hill police department, his athletic prowess as well as his volunteerism.

Tomorrow Moreno will retake the stand and begin cross-examination. The jury is four white women, one white man, one black woman, and two alternates, one white woman and one woman who appears Latino, could hear closing arguments as soon as tomorrow.

One issue the jury must determine, that is perhaps at the center of this case, is whether the use of force was appropriate. The jury will have to put themselves in Moreno’s shoes, according to the law. They will decide whether Moreno’s actions were reasonable by taking into consideration the totality of the circumstances from his police officer’s perspective.