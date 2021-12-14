Ex-boyfriend refuses to leave woman’s home, threatens her kids: Rock Hill PD

ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The ex-boyfriend of a Rock Hill woman threatened her children while barricading one of them, Rock Hill Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a domestic incident in Rock Hill around 11 p.m. Monday at a home on Fargo Street. the victim stated an ex-boyfriend, 35-year-old Greensboro resident Terrell Freeman, came to her home where she lives with her son and daughter, broke a cellphone, and then decided to spend the night, according to the police report. He threatened to harm the children.

Tuesday morning she called the police on her way to work after getting her daughter on the school bus. She was unable to get her son away from Freeman. The police arrived at the home and arrested Freeman after he initially refused to come out of the home with the victim’s son.

SWAT, bomb squad, and crisis negotiation were among the departments that responded to the scene.

He faces multiple charges including kidnapping and domestic-related charges.