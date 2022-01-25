ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Inside of a Rock Hill conference room, dozens of Lancaster County folks listened to the EPA explain something they know all too well— The New Indy facility and hydrogen sulfide emissions.

“We’re here to solve problems. Your home is your most valuable investment. Let’s hear your concerns, we’re going to try and get to the bottom of it. We can’t solve everything at a meeting but we’re certainly going to try,” says U.S. Representative Ralph Norman. He toured the facility a few months ago.

Several attendees were also there to understand why the facility was only penalized at $1.1 million after nearly a year’s worth of rotten egg and feces smells coupled with months of health issues, they believe stem from the emissions.

“The penalty is for deterrent. The penalty is in enhancement terms. It’s like when I get a speeding ticket with a fine, then I’m less likely to speed again. So, when we issue penalties it’s to deter not only that facility from violating again but others as well,” said Carol Kember, the Director of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division.

While there were several in attendance to speak against New Indy, one 21-year New Indy employee defended his employer. He was the only one to do so.

“This smell has not really changed at all. Every paper mill in the whole world has this smell,” he said.

Despite being able to speak directly to EPA representatives, some folks don’t think anything will happen from here.

“Make them upgrade the stripping equipment. I mean this chemical treatment has got to go. I feel like that’s why it’s a urine cake smell now instead of the feces smell, so if they don’t make them do that then that’s what we’re left with,” Kerri Ann Bishop said.

“It’s not our job. It’s not our job as taxpayers and as mothers to protect our community and our children. What happened? What happened in this country that it’s up and lawyers? The EPA needs to step up and do their job now,” said Karen Reily.