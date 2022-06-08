ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 2020 USDA study found that more than 13 million homes didn’t know where their next meal was coming from. A nonprofit organization in Rock Hill has partnered with Showmars to help give some families in the area a much-needed break.

Natasha Jones is putting small care packages together for homeless people in Rock Hill. The bags include a T-shirt, socks, a toothbrush and even a couple of cans of easy-open Chef Boyardee meals.

“You know how they always say there’s a calling on your life, I’ve always felt like I was the person that was supposed to help people, I’ve been doing it ever since I was little,” Jones said.

This is something she does on a regular basis. She’s a banker by day, and by night the founder of ‘Empower then Conquer,’ a non-profit organization that does several things in the community like helping the homeless or families in need.

Something her community needs right now as the homeless population rises.

“From my last count, I was at 785 what I’m learning also today is that they have a count of almost 1200 and that’s from speaking to someone from city council,” Jones told Queen City News.

In a 2020 study, the USDA found that food insecurity increased for all households with children from 13.6 percent in 2019 to 14.8 percent in 2020 and was also higher in 2020 for married-couple families with children. And while the economy is in a down swing, on top of the school year ending, her team decided to help families close to home.

Their new initiative is feeding one family a month for the next five months, with help from restaurants Showmars and Gourmet Soul.

“Why not give somebody a break, you know let’s feed you, let’s feed your kids, let’s see what it is, you might need something, do you need anything, maybe we can help you with anything because that’s what we’re here for, we’re here to empower then conquer. Help you empower yourself so you can conquer your day-to-day living,” she said.

Jones says they plan to feed seven families. If you would like to nominate a family for her cause, or if you feel like you’re deserving of a free meal, you can fill out the form through her Facebook page. The deadline is June 10.