DWI charges brought in deadly Rock Hill motorcycle accident

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a car late Saturday night in Rock Hill, officials say.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. near W. Main St. and Bynum Ave. regarding a car wreck. An unidentified 26-year-old victim who was opeating a motorcycle was found suffering from injuries sustained in a car collision. The motorcyclist was transported to Piedmont Medical where they were pronounced dead.

An initial investigation showed Fort Mill resident Freddy Sanders, 63, was driving under the influence and failed to yield the right of way. He faces multiple charges.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android