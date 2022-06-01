ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – New details are emerging from the failed Rock Hill Panthers project. The Panthers and city leaders wanted to bring the NFL Draft to Rock Hill, and originally referred to the Panthers HQ as “Project Avalanche.”

In March of this year, the project went downhill fast. Construction came to a crashing halt after the Panthers claimed the City of Rock Hill missed a payment to the tune of $225 million dollars.

Queen City News submitted a Freedom of Information Act request revealing there’s more at risk if the two sides don’t reach an agreement.

In July of last year, a Panthers Executive Assistant sent Mayor John Gettys this email asking for his signature.

The form was an application to host the 2025 and 2026 NFL Draft.

This Spring, the NFL announced Detroit will host in 2024… bringing in an estimated $200 million in revenue to the area.

More than a week after news hit the Panthers stopped construction, emails between Rock Hill’s Mayor and a staff member shows they were still working to draft a statement in the event work stopped.

Meanwhile, citizens were flooding inboxes asking for a resolution. One of the emails was on behalf of a labor union for ironworkers assigned to this project, pleading for a resolution.

“A lot of the folks that were working at the stadium whether they lived in Rock Hill or Charlotte, the local union didn’t have a lot of work in the area,” said Dan Segovia, Business Manager for Ironworkers Local 848. “So a lot of these folks had to go to Raleigh-Durham to work,” he said.

Documents show this deal went far beyond football. The Arts Council of York County was planning a “Panthers on Parade” community public art project for July of 2023. The plan states the project would include 10 or more Panther sculptures painted by local artists, which would eventually be auctioned off.

In another email, Mayor Gettys refers to his conversations with Panthers staff saying, “I deal with lawyers and hard-nosed negotiators.”

The optimism was there, though, of what this project could do for Rock Hill and beyond. In August of 2020, Gettys congratulated a group on the work they put into the Panthers project, concluding the email with, “Appreciate each of you and hope our Council doesn’t screw it up when time.”