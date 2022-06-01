ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A dispute over what stinks in Rock Hill ended up in a federal courtroom on Wednesday.

It’s been going on for more than a year now. Folks in four different counties in North and South Carolina have been complaining of a rotten egg odor and now a sweet chemical scent coming from the plant.

However, New Indy’s lawyers asked the District Court judge to dismiss parts of the class action lawsuit on the basis that some of the member’s geographical locations in the suit were too far from the plant, so there’s ‘no way they could be affected as we well,’ saying that New Indy shouldn’t have to be part of the lawsuit because the company is based in South Carolina, so it’s not within their personal jurisdiction.

Judge Sherri Lydon, who heard arguments on Wednesday from both sides said, ‘No,’ saying that New Indy should be part of the lawsuit because they’ve played a heavy role in not only the investigation into the smell but also during the conversion of the paper mill from brown paper to white paper.

Lawyers also asked the judge to strike down any allegations of injury to unnamed plaintiffs saying they don’t have a way to prove that they declined to speak on camera.

“I think you heard Mr. Hoyle say that our complaint is 54 pages, 170 paragraphs, or something like that. I mean, what we put together is something that, at the time that we filed the complaint, it was based on the facts that we knew at the time based on the allegations that our experts could tell us that they have found that we believe we can ultimately prove,” said Chase Brockstedt, part of the plaintiff’s legal team.

People that are impacted by New Indy’s operations are dealing with the effects every single day.