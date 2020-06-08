Deadly assault in Rock Hill, police say

Rock Hill police are investigating a death that appears to be the result of an assault, local officials say.

Officers responded to calls around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near 700 South Confederate Ave. A victim was found dead in the living room. An initial investigation showed that the injuries appeared to be a result of an assault.

CSI and the crimes unit were among the divisions who responded to the scene.

It is unclear at this time if there is a suspect. This remains an active investigation.

