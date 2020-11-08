Dead body found in backyard of Rock Hill home after suspect standoff

York County officials are investigating after a dead body was found in the backyard of a home following a nearly five-hour standoff with a man on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responded to calls regarding a trespasser around 8 a.m. on Saturday at a home on Tom Barber Road. Prince Barber was identified as the individual and officers located him a short time later at his home on Marshall Road.

Barber fired shots at deputies and a standoff began. One officer returned fire and nobody was injured during the exchange.

The standoff went on for over four hours until Barber ultimately surrendered.

Detectives who searched the property located a dead body in the backyard.

This remains an active investigation.

