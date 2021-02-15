COVID-19 vaccine appointments delayed in Rock Hill due to federal holiday, Presidents Day

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up from early-stage production to hundreds of millions of doses – and any little hiccup could cause a delay. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Appointments for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Rock Hill have been delayed by one day due to the federal holiday, Presidents Day.

According to the City of Rock Hill, delivery of the vaccine supply to the Rock Hill Piedmont Community Vaccination Clinic in the Galleria Mall is delayed due to Presidents Day.

“This results in the need to close the clinic on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and reschedule second dose appointments that day to Thursday, Feb. 18. People scheduled to receive their second doses on Wednesday should come to the clinic on Thursday, Feb. 18 at the time shown on their Vaccination Record Card. It’s very important they bring that card to their second appointment,” officials said.

Per CDC guidance, the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine may be administered up to six weeks after the first dose, the City of Rock Hill said.