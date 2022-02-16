Community Pharmacy opens in South Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Folks living on the Southside of Rock Hill have a new pharmacy in their area.

Ernest Brown, the CEO of the community medicine foundation says they noticed the need for a free-standing pharmacy during the height of the pandemic when their main building was overcrowded.

“Patients coming into the waiting room, we had to social distance, we really couldn’t get many people in there. We were having to deliver prescriptions to their cars outside. We didn’t have a drive-thru and the waiting room was the waiting room for our regular patients but also the waiting room for the pharmacy,’ Brown says.

The pharmacy also has the most affordable prices in York County. Brown says it was designed that way.

“Because we’re a non-profit and we get the drugs at the government prices, and we pass the savings on to our patients,” Brown says.

“We had a patient who needed her medicine but she lived in York and so she said it’s going to be convenient for me to pick my prescription up at the Walmart in York but at the Walmart in York it was going to be $147 and she said I can’t afford this and I said well ma’am lets try our pharmacy, its right here and we called her prescription in back to our pharmacy… $56 is all that she paid,” Councilwoman Nikkita Jackson said.

She says this is part of redeveloping the Southside..

Although the nearest pharmacy is about 2 miles away.. you’d have to cross over 4 lanes of traffic to get inside.

“The people talked about having a standalone pharmacy that they can walk up to because most people in this area don’t have transportation. We have the free bus system that’s right outside our doorway so that’s going to make it even more accessible on the southside to be able to come over here and get the most affordable prescription right here in York County,” she said.