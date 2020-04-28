Charlotte man fatally shot in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police in Rock Hill are investigating a man who was found fatally shot on Monday.

Officers responded to calls Monday around 4:30 p.m. near 3145 Quaint Lane in Rock Hill in regard to a gunshot wound victim. Charlotte resident Tony Stephens, 33, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

York County officials were able to determine a suspect, 49-year-old Corey Troupe, and are actively searching for him. He is believed to have fled the area. Troupe is described as African American, 5’11”, with tattoos on his left arm. Police say they don’t believe Troupe to be a danger to the public.

This remains an active and open investigation.