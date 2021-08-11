Bond denied a 2nd time for man at center of controversial Rock Hill arrest

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Ricky Price, one of two brothers involved in a Rock Hill arrest that sparked several nights of protests, was denied bond for a second time Wednesday morning.

Price did not have an attorney at his initial bond hearing that took place following his June arrest. On Wednesday, he appeared in court alongside a public defender.

The incident that sparked the controversy began on June 23 when officers said they stopped Ricky Price for making an illegal turn and changing lanes unlawfully.

Rock Hill Police said officers called for a K-9 to sniff Price’s car because of his prior history. Officers found two bags of marijuana in the driver’s side door panel and a handgun in his car.

Price pulled over at a gas station on Willowbrook Avenue. Police said he was on the phone with his brother, Travis Price, telling him he had been stopped. Travis said he had not spoken to Ricky on the phone in a lawsuit filed against the city of Rock Hill.

As Ricky was being arrested, police said Travis Price showed up at the scene and approached officers.

In a video posted to Facebook, officers are seen pushing Travis Price in the green shirt back. This is after they said Travis shoved officers and would not put his hands behind his back when they told him he was under arrest for interfering.

Off to the side, police said they tried to help Ricky, wearing a blue shirt, remove his jewelry, but in the process, they claim he tried to escape and hit the officer several times.

Once the fight hits the ground, one officer starts hitting Ricky repeatedly.

In a surveillance video released on June 28, Travis Price can be seen approaching the scene of Ricky’s arrest. He appears to grab some of the jewelry from his brother before he is eventually pushed back by police.

Officers push Travis back into a fuel tank before the altercation turns physical.

Rock Hill Police released a full statement after the incident that said Travis Price “shoved officers” and was non-compliant.

“The entire officially-written City Memorandum was written in a way so as to disparage the character, image, and reputation of Plaintiff; purposefully using statements like “managed to handcuff Travis” so the public would believe Plaintiff was combative and fighting officers, resisting or evading arrest, and/or otherwise being unlawfully non-compliant with law enforcement lawful orders,” Travis Price’s lawsuit states.

Weeks later, charges against Travis were dropped and a Rock Hill Police officer was fired from his position as the City of Rock Hill apologized to him.

“I was robbed of my dignity something that I’ll never get back,” Travis Price said during a news conference held by his attorney and other community leaders.

Rock Hill Officer Jonathan Moreno was charged with third-degree assault and battery for his alleged involvement in escalating the situation. Ricky Price remains at the York County Detention Center.