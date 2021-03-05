BMX track in Rock Hill to receive makeover

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The BMX Supercross and Pump Track in Rock Hill will soon undergo a nearly $383,000 renovation with help from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

SCPRT said the City of Rock Hill was one of the winners of its Undiscovered South Carolina grant program that goes to communities to assist with developing publicly owned tourism products and attractions.

“The tourism industry is an important part of the South Carolina economy,” said SCPRT Director Duane Parrish. “Developing, implementing, and maintaining a successful tourism product is often a long-term, complex and expensive process. The Undiscovered South Carolina grant program helps communities put their big ideas and hidden gems on the map, bringing tourism dollars to new – and more – places around the state.”

Rock Hill will use the grant for facility renovations at the BMX track to meet industry standards and the demands from BMX events.

The City said it took into account requests from competitive riders and the Union Cyclist International organization when coming up with its renovations plans.

“The 2020 Undiscovered Grant will allow us to make renovations to the BMX Supercross Track and the Pump Track so we can continue bringing top events like the 2024 UCI BMX World Championships and visitors from across the globe to South Carolina,” said John Taylor, Director of the City of Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism department.