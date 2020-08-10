5-year-old hit by shrapnel from bullet in Rock Hill

Rock Hill officials are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting that occurred in Rock Hill on Sunday.

Officials responded to calls regarding gunshots Sunday around 1 a.m. near 1700 King Drive.

A five-year-old was found suffering from a shrapnel wound to the leg.

An initial investigation showed that shots were fired into a home that was occupied by several people who were sleeping at the time. Detectives were able to locate several bullet shell casings outside of the home. Property damage was also visible from where the bullets entered the home.

There are no suspects at this time. This remains an active investigation.

