ROCK HILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Five teenagers have been arrested following a shooting and a police chase in Rock Hill, police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 8 p.m. Friday at the Oak Hollow Apartments on South York Ave.

An initial investigation revealed an 18-year-old female who was driving with an unidentified passenger when they were fired upon. The teen was struck and the passenger drove them to the hospital, the police report indicated.

Officers learned the suspects were in a white Buick SUV and a search ensued. Officers located the vehicle a short time later and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. The suspects then came to a stop and tried to flee on foot but were caught and arrested, police said.

17-year-olds Tyrecus Brice Jr. and Trayvion Miller as well as three 15-year-olds were all arrested and face multiple charges including assault and battery, and gun possession under the age of 18.

Four additional handguns were found inside the vehicle, police said.