5 injured in shooting at Rock Hill lounge, suspect on the loose

Five victims were injured in a shooting at a lounge late Saturday night in Rock Hill and a suspect is still on the loose, local officials said.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting shortly after midnight Saturday at Jameson’s Lounge located at 524 North Anderson Road. Four gunshot wound victims were located and transported to multiple hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation led detectives to identify Rock Hill resident Sameal Johnson, 23, as the suspect and warrants have been issued for his arrest.

The victims range in age from 23 to 35 with one female. Police said about 30 rounds of fire were let off and that the area was shut down during the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-329-7293.

LATEST HEADLINES