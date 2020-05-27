4-year-old in Rock Hill dies from child abuse, police say

Rock Hill police are investigating the death of a four-year-old child due to child abuse, officials said Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to calls around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a possible child death at a residence on Gentle Breeze Lane.

An initial investigation determined this to be a homicide by way of child abuse. The mother, 23-year-old Jackleen Mullen and her boyfriend Jarrell Williams, 26, were both charged with homicide by child abuse or neglect.

This remains an active investigation. This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.