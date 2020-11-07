‘Armed’ suspect in deadly bar shooting still at large, Rock Hill PD says

Police are searching for a suspect considered to be armed and dangerous wanted for a deadly shooting overnight at a bar in Rock Hill.

Officials responded to calls regarding a shooting at Sports Unlimited Bar and Lounge after midnight on Saturday.

Four victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were all transported to Piedmont Medical Center to be treated with injuries. A 30-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

Two men, a 27 and 35-year-old, were treated and released and a 25-year-old man continues to be treated for serious injuries.

Officials are actively searching for the suspect, 34-year-old Rock Hill resident Shawn Durham, and warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Durham is considered armed and dangerous.

