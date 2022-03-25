ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were arrested and charged in a Friday afternoon armed robbery of a smoke shop.

According to Rock Hill Police, the incident occurred at Smoker’s Cabinet on the 100 block of South Oakland Avenue around 1 p.m. An employee told police that a Black male suspect came into the store and kept asking questions about different products before approaching the counter with a gun demanding all the money from the register. The suspect fled to the rear of the store dropping a red hoodie he stole from the store and one of the gloves he was wearing.

The suspect got into the rear passenger seat of a white Chrysler PT Cruiser, occupied by a driver and another occupant, parked along Southern Street before fleeing the area.

Officers later located the car on Standard Street and took the three suspects into custody.

Investigators charged 51-year-old Eric Christopher Woodley of Rock Hill with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Also charged were 41-year-old Deneise Younger and 54-year-old Mildred Overton, both of Rock Hill, and both charged with armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.