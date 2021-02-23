2nd person dies following deadly 3-car crash in Rock Hill, teen facing homicide charges

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A second person has died following a deadly three-car crash over the weekend in Rock Hill, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Officials said a 61-year-old man died early Tuesday morning from injuries he sustained in the crash on Celanese Road near Woodcrest Circle late Saturday night.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, Rock Hill resident Justin Valdez, 19, was driving a white Infiniti Q50 in a reckless manner and lost control swerving into oncoming traffic.

Valdez struck a Chevy Equinox that was being driven by a 56-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Piedmont Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Valdez was also struck by a Nissan Pathfinder, which was occupied by three people. Valdez had an 18-year-old in his car who suffered serious injuries and is currently in critical but stable condition.

Valdez was taken to PMC with minor injuries and was later arrested and faces homicide charges.