23-year-old man dies in Rock Hill house fire

Rock Hill

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 23-year-old man died in a house fire in Rock Hill last Thursday, officials confirmed Monday.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, officials responded to a home on McGill Street in Rock Hill on November 24.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

James Roberson, 23, died in the fire, the York County coroner said.

The Rock Hill Police Department, Rock Hill Fire and the Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate what caused the incident.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories