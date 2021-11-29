23-year-old man dies in Rock Hill house fire

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 23-year-old man died in a house fire in Rock Hill last Thursday, officials confirmed Monday.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, officials responded to a home on McGill Street in Rock Hill on November 24.

James Roberson, 23, died in the fire, the York County coroner said.

The Rock Hill Police Department, Rock Hill Fire and the Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate what caused the incident.