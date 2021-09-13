2 dead after truck hits utility pole in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people died Sunday afternoon after a truck left the roadway and struck a utility pole in Rock Hill, police said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, a pickup truck was traveling on India Hook Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, when it left the roadway, drove through a ditch and hit the pole.

A 47-year-old front-seat passenger was pronounced dead on scene. The 40-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are still investigating the crash.

