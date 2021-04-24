19-year-old shot and killed while trying to strangle two people in Rock Hill apartment

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A shooting investigation in Rock Hill is underway after a 19-year-old was killed by two gunshot wounds during a fight early Saturday morning, Rock Hill Police says.

Officers responded to a verbal altercation at an apartment in the 1500 block of Eagles Place around 4:26 a.m., where they found the 19-year-old man assaulting people inside an apartment and threatening to kill them.

The man then strangled another male and was shot by someone inside the apartment to stop the attack. The person shot then started strangling a female and was shot a second time before collapsing and dying.

Investigators consulted with the York County Solicitors Office and determined the shooting was in self-defense, therefore no charges would be brought.