16-year-old boy fatally shot in ongoing Rock Hill homicide investigation

Rock Hill

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

July 28 2021 05:00 am

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 16-year-old was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Rock Hill on Monday and a homicide investigation is underway, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a welfare check at 236 W. Main Street in Rock Hill on Monday around 3:30 p.m.

Rock Hill resident Matthew Robertson, 16, was found inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene. An investigation revealed foul play and detectives began investigating this as a homicide.

There is no mention of an arrest or a motive and this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-329-7293.

FOX 46 Charlotte

