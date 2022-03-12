CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has blocked all lanes on Route 581 east in Cumberland County. The westbound lanes are open.

According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on PA 581 eastbound between Exit 5: US 15 S – US 11/15 N GETTYSBURG-CAMP HILL and Exit 6B: I-83 SOUTH – YORK. All lanes closed.

The pile-up involved 73 vehicles according to PennDOT. Also, according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler who spoke to abc27, they hope to have the road open by 8 p.m.

Motorists traveling on I-83 North to 581 West are now being directed onto I- 83 north to I-81 south. Vehicles traveling I-83 south across the bridge to 581 West are being directed to I-83 south.

abc27 has heard from a witness of the pileup that there were whiteout conditions prior to the crash.

There are buses that are picking up drivers and passengers involved in the crash who are uninjured and taking them to the New Cumberland Borough fire department, according to State Trooper Megan Ammerman.

The video below was taken by abc27’s Sanika Bhargaw of the bus helping people involved in the crash.

Below are photos were taken from abc27’s Sanika Bhargaw, who is currently on the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed at this time there are reports of multiple non-life-threatening injuries and to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.