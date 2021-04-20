Young siblings reported missing in North Carolina, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– Durham police are asking for help finding a young brother and sister who have been reported missing.

Police said on Tuesday that Lexi Catalen, 5, and her brother, Davi Mejia, almost 3, were last seen Monday around 4:30 p.m. in the area of the 300 block of Junction Road.

Police said Lexi is about 3 foot 4 inches tall, 40 to 50 pounds with ponytails. She was last seen wearing a red jacket. Davi is around 2 feet tall and 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and green pants.

Anyone with information on the siblings is asked to call Investigator Klink at (919) 384-5329, the DPD’s front desk at (919) 560-4427 or 911.