CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A young child died as four people were taken to a hospital after an apartment building in Cary was significantly damaged in a large fire Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Harlon Drive.

A CBS 17 crew on the scene saw dozens of units battling the fire, which appeared to have caused significant structural damage.

The scene was at the Aurella apartment complex, which is off Buck Jones Road.

Photos and video from the scene showed large flames coming from the building. Huge clouds of smoke were also seen coming from the apartment building at the height of the blaze.

Three victims were removed from the fire and were taken to a nearby hospital by EMS, officials said. A fourth victim managed to get out without help and was then also taken to a hospital.

Monday night, Cary town officials would only confirm that a “young child” — who was one of those taken to a hospital — later died from the fire.

Crews were still dumping water on the fire scene about an hour after they first arrived.

Neighbors said they saw people be taken away on stretchers as the fire was still underway.

Monday night Cary officials would not comment about the severity of injuries suffered in the blaze.

The American Red Cross said in a release Tuesday morning that they are assisting 34 people who were displaced from 17 apartments “by providing emergency financial assistance for needs such as shelter, food, relief items like toiletries, health and mental health services, and one-on-one support to connect affected residents to additional resources and organizations.”