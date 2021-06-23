‘You could hear the pain in her voice, in her screaming’ – 911 caller talks about NC stabbing victim

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest police arrested the man they said stabbed a woman while trying to steal her car.

Michael Keeling, 29, now faces charges of assault, armed robbery, kidnapping, and more.

The victim showed up to Kacey Johnson’s doorstep covered in blood on Monday afternoon. He said he was working inside and heard her scream through his noise-canceling headphones.

“When I took my headphones off, I heard how loud she was. It was like you could hear the pain in her voice in her screaming,” Johnson said.

Scene of a manhunt for a stabbing suspect in Wake Forest on June 21, 2021. Michael Keeling was arrested June 22, 2021 in connection.

Police said Keeling stabbed the woman while trying to steal her car. Neighbors said the victim was in the area working as a dog groomer when it happened.

“I was surprised she didn’t pass out with how much blood she had lost after being stabbed,” Johnson said. “She was just saying, ‘Help me, help me, I’ve been stabbed, help me, please.'”

Johnson called 911.

“To get help, seeing she was in danger,” he said.

They arrived within minutes.

“It was at least nine to 10 police cars. They had a fire truck, an ambulance pulled up. Every officer had an assault rifle. They had two K-9s out,” Johnson said.

Police were already in the area looking for Keeling for a different reason. Officers said they tried pulling him over for a traffic stop about an hour earlier at 3 p.m., but he ditched the car and ran from them.

Employees and neighbors identified a car left behind in the Burger King parking lot as the one he was driving when police first pulled him over. Employees said they saw police go through it later.

“It’s a very quiet area and I’m not used to any of that happening,” Johnson said.

The victim was brought to the hospital. Police said they don’t know her condition.

Keeling is from Randleman, which is about 90 minutes west of Wake Forest. His criminal record shows he’s done time for theft, assault, and stealing firearms.

He’s also a registered sex offender. When he was 19 years old, he was arrested for indecent liberties with a 12-year-old.

Now, Keeling faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, attempted armed robbery, kidnapping, and breaking and entering.

Police said he could face more charges.