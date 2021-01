SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A woman who fell from a ledge at Pilot Mountain State Park on Sunday was taken to the hospital, according to the Surry County EMS director.

The woman, who is is around 60 to 70 years years old, is reportedly in critical condition.

She is being taken to Baptist Hospital

Crews were on scene at Ledge Springs Trail. They have now cleared the scene.

This is a developing story.

