Woman killed as multiple shooters open fire on Winston-Salem home; gunman struck by fellow shooters, abandoned in hospital parking lot, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was killed as multiple shooters fired on a home in Winston-Salem, police say. One of the suspects was also injured and abandoned in the parking lot of Baptist Medical Center.

At about 10:43 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting on the 3300 Ridgeback Drive.

At the scene, officers found 53-year-old Tina Louise Nicholson dead in the home of an apparent gunshot wound.

Police believe multiple people came to the home in one vehicle. Once there, they got out and went up to the home from multiple angles.

The shooters fired off “numerous” shots, and evidence at the scene suggests that at least four guns were used.

Nicholson was shot and killed, and police believe one of the suspects was also shot by a fellow suspect, possibly by accident. The suspect’s injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening.

Police say 18 minutes after the shooting, a 20-year-old man was pulled out of a vehicle in the parking lot of Baptist Medical Center and left on the pavement. He had been shot at least once in the torso.

The shooting was targeted, but police are unsure if Nicholson was the intended target.

